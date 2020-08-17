Home > News MULTIMEDIA Government requires face shield in public transport, work places Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 17 2020 10:40 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Visitors go through inspection as they enter the pedestrian entrance of Camp Crame on Monday. The Philippine National Police mandated the wearing of face shield on Monday in compliance with the Labor department’s recently issued guideline to prevent spread of COVID-19 in workplaces. Pagsuot ng face shields sa pampublikong sasakyan, mga opisina umarangkada na Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus IATF-EID face shield DOLE work places multimedia multimedia photo