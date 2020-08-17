Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Filipino victims of Beirut explosion arrive home

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 17 2020 07:38 PM

Filipino victims of Beirut explosion arrive home

Pedro Serohijos cries as he receives on Monday the body of her daughter Babylyn at the airport cargo warehouse in Pasay City. The younger Serohijos was among four Filipinos who died in the catastrophic explosion in Beirut, Lebanon on Aug. 4 that claimed the lives of close to 200 people and injured thousands.

Read More:  Beirut   Lebanon   explosion   OFW   Serohijos   victim   Filipino victims of Beirut blasts   Fillipino victims of Lebanon blasts   Filipino victims of Beirut explosion   Filipino victims of Lebanon explosion  