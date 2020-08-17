MULTIMEDIA

Filipino victims of Beirut explosion arrive home

ABS-CBN News

Pedro Serohijos cries as he receives on Monday the body of her daughter Babylyn at the airport cargo warehouse in Pasay City. The younger Serohijos was among four Filipinos who died in the catastrophic explosion in Beirut, Lebanon on Aug. 4 that claimed the lives of close to 200 people and injured thousands.