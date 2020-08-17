Home > News MULTIMEDIA Filipino victims of Beirut explosion arrive home ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 17 2020 07:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Pedro Serohijos cries as he receives on Monday the body of her daughter Babylyn at the airport cargo warehouse in Pasay City. The younger Serohijos was among four Filipinos who died in the catastrophic explosion in Beirut, Lebanon on Aug. 4 that claimed the lives of close to 200 people and injured thousands. Read More: Beirut Lebanon explosion OFW Serohijos victim Filipino victims of Beirut blasts Fillipino victims of Lebanon blasts Filipino victims of Beirut explosion Filipino victims of Lebanon explosion