Home > News MULTIMEDIA Pop-up bike lanes along EDSA Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 17 2020 10:36 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Bikers traverse EDSA through a protected pop-up bike lane in in a section in Quezon City on Monday. The temporary bike lane which stretches from Aurora Boulevard to Magallanes was set up as public transportation remains suspended amid the modified enhanced community quarantine. Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus pop-up bike lane EDSA Quezon City multimedia multimedia photos