Pop-up bike lanes along EDSA

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 17 2020 10:36 AM

Bikers traverse EDSA through a protected pop-up bike lane in in a section in Quezon City on Monday. The temporary bike lane which stretches from Aurora Boulevard to Magallanes was set up as public transportation remains suspended amid the modified enhanced community quarantine. 

