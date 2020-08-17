Home > News MULTIMEDIA Groups call for justice as Echanis laid to rest Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 17 2020 05:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Relatives and colleagues call for justice during the funeral service for slain National Democratic Front (NDF) Peace Consultant Randall Echanis at the Loyola Memorial Park in Marikina City on Monday. Echanis, 72, was found dead with 2 gunshot wounds and several stab wounds in his rented house in Novaliches, Quezon City on Aug. 10. Read More: Randall Echanis Anakpawis National Democratic Front (NDF) Peace Consultant human rights