Teen killed by cops in case of mistaken identity laid to rest

MULTIMEDIA

Jemboy Baltazar laid to rest

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 16 2023 07:44 PM

Family and friends pay their respects during the funeral mass and march to the La Loma Cemetery in Caloocan City for Jemboy Baltazar on Wednesday after the 17-year old was killed by Navotas police on August 2 in a case of mistake identity. Navotas City Police Chief PCol. Allan Umipig and 22 others have been relieved over the incident amid public outrage.

Navotas police chief, 22 tauhan pinasibak sa puwesto

Ina ni Jemboy, pinuntahan ang mga pulis na sangkot sa pagkamatay ng anak

Read More:
Jemboy Baltazar
Navotas police
Navotas police mistaken identity
mistaken identity
La Loma Cemetery