Teen killed by cops in case of mistaken identity laid to rest

Jemboy Baltazar laid to rest

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Family and friends pay their respects during the funeral mass and march to the La Loma Cemetery in Caloocan City for Jemboy Baltazar on Wednesday after the 17-year old was killed by Navotas police on August 2 in a case of mistake identity. Navotas City Police Chief PCol. Allan Umipig and 22 others have been relieved over the incident amid public outrage.