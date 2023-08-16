MULTIMEDIA

DENR urged to stop Manila Bay reclamation

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Members of PAMALAKAYA and several environmental groups hold a protest in front of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) headquarters in Quezon City on Wednesday, to express concern on the ongoing reclamation projects in Manila Bay. The group urged the environmental agency to immediately revoke environmental permits issued to several reclamation and dredging activities in Manila Bay.