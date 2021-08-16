Pasay's Natividad St. under special concern lockdown

MULTIMEDIA

Pasay places Natividad St. under special concern lockdown

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Village security officers of Barangay 63, Zone 8 barricade Natividad St. in Pasay city on Monday, after it was placed under special concern lockdown as seven residents test positive for COVID-19. The Department of Health confirmed on Sunday the presence of the first known Lambda variant case in the country, a variant of interest, and 182 additional Delta (B.1.617.2) variant cases, among others.