LRT-1 extension nearing completion

LRT-1 extension to Bacoor, Cavite is about 60% complete
Posted at Aug 16 2021 08:31 PM
A worker makes some adjustments as a girder bridge is put in place at the LRT-1 extension in Parañaque on Monday. The project, which will extend the line to Bacoor, Cavite when finished, is around 60 percent complete, according to authorities.
