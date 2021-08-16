Home  >  News

LRT-1 extension to Bacoor, Cavite is about 60% complete

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 16 2021 08:31 PM

LRT-1 extension nearing completion

A worker makes some adjustments as a girder bridge is put in place at the LRT-1 extension in Parañaque on Monday. The project, which will extend the line to Bacoor, Cavite when finished, is around 60 percent complete, according to authorities. 

