Too many fuel price hikes

PISTON calls for scrapping of fuel taxes after consecutive price hikes

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Members of transport group PISTON hold a protest against consecutive oil price hikes in front of a gas station in East Avenue, Quezon City on Tuesday. The group urged the government to scrap E-VAT and excise tax on petroleum products and called for the repeal of the Oil Deregulation Law to benefit more Filipinos as major players in the fuel industry announced another hike in pump prices.



