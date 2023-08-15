‘Stop bombing peasant communities’

MULTIMEDIA
Human rights groups condemn militarization in rural and IP communities
Maria Tan ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 15 2023 03:29 PM
Human rights defenders and indigenous people’s rights advocates stage a protest outside the Armed Forces of the Philippines headquarters in Quezon City on Tuesday. The group denounced the alleged militarization of rural communities, citing cases of continuous bombings, abduction, red tagging of community leaders and human rights workers in Guihulngan, Negros Occidental and Balbalan, Kalinga.
