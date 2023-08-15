‘Stop bombing peasant communities’

MULTIMEDIA

Human rights groups condemn militarization in rural and IP communities

Maria Tan ABS-CBN News

Human rights defenders and indigenous people’s rights advocates stage a protest outside the Armed Forces of the Philippines headquarters in Quezon City on Tuesday. The group denounced the alleged militarization of rural communities, citing cases of continuous bombings, abduction, red tagging of community leaders and human rights workers in Guihulngan, Negros Occidental and Balbalan, Kalinga.