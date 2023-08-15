Home  >  News

Family seeks justice for Jemboy

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 15 2023 06:27 PM

'Justice for Jemboy'

Jessa Baltazar, sister of Jemboy, holds a shirt calling for justice during his wake in Navotas City on August 15, 2023. The Baltazar family filed at the prosecutor’s office in Navotas their Entry of Appearance and requested extra time to amend their complaints in connection with the fatal shooting of Jemboy Baltazar by Navotas police on August 2.

