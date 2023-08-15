MULTIMEDIA

Family seeks justice for Jemboy

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Jessa Baltazar, sister of Jemboy, holds a shirt calling for justice during his wake in Navotas City on August 15, 2023. The Baltazar family filed at the prosecutor’s office in Navotas their Entry of Appearance and requested extra time to amend their complaints in connection with the fatal shooting of Jemboy Baltazar by Navotas police on August 2.