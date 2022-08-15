PH poverty incidence rises to 18.1 pct

MULTIMEDIA

Poverty incidence rises to 18.1 percent

Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP

Children walk through a flooded area due to high tide in Baseco, one of the biggest slums in Manila on Monday. Poverty incidence in the country rose to 18.1 percent equivalent to 19.99 million Filipinos in 2021, compared to 16.7 percent or 17.7 million Filipinos in 2018, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.