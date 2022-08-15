PH poverty incidence rises to 18.1 pct

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Poverty incidence rises to 18.1 percent Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP Posted at Aug 15 2022 03:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Children walk through a flooded area due to high tide in Baseco, one of the biggest slums in Manila on Monday. Poverty incidence in the country rose to 18.1 percent equivalent to 19.99 million Filipinos in 2021, compared to 16.7 percent or 17.7 million Filipinos in 2018, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority. 19.99 million Filipinos poor in 2021 as poverty incidence rises to 18.1 percent: PSA Read More: Philippine Statistics Authority poverty incidence PSA /news/08/16/22/think-tank-blames-harsh-overlong-lockdowns-for-rising-poverty/sports/08/16/22/mobile-legends-in-indonesia-kairi-relishes-relationship-with-new-team/business/08/16/22/dbm-suspends-procurement-of-non-common-use-supplies/entertainment/08/16/22/solenn-heussaff-to-spend-a-month-away-from-husband-daughter/sports/08/16/22/this-day-in-pba-history-taste-of-overseas-competition