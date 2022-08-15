MULTIMEDIA
Living with the vog around Taal Volcano
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 15 2022 11:38 AM
Residents of a village in Talisay, Batangas spend time outside their homes despite the threat of volcanic smog, or vog, as smoke billows from Taal Volcano on Monday. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said a high volcanic sulfur dioxide (SO₂) emission has been observed over Taal Volcano producing "significant volcanic smog" that is expected to drift to surrounding towns around Taal Lake.
