Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

A week to go before school opening

Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

Posted at Aug 15 2022 07:01 PM

Cleaning up before school reopens

Volunteers wax floors in a classroom at the Sauyo High School in Quezon City on Monday. Volunteer parents, students, school staff and workers combined efforts in public schools around the country to spruce up facilities in preparation for the start of a new school year and gradually return to face to face classes on Aug. 22. 

Read More:  school opening   face to face classes   School Year 2022 2023   Sauyo High School   Brigada Eskwela  