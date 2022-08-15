Cleaning up before school reopens

Home > News MULTIMEDIA A week to go before school opening Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE Posted at Aug 15 2022 07:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Volunteers wax floors in a classroom at the Sauyo High School in Quezon City on Monday. Volunteer parents, students, school staff and workers combined efforts in public schools around the country to spruce up facilities in preparation for the start of a new school year and gradually return to face to face classes on Aug. 22. Read More: school opening face to face classes School Year 2022 2023 Sauyo High School Brigada Eskwela /entertainment/08/16/22/recap-billie-eilish-leave-fans-happier-than-ever-with-energetic-show/news/08/16/22/probe-on-cheds-p7b-questionable-releases-pushed/business/08/16/22/luxury-retailer-ssi-says-sales-net-income-exceed-pre-pandemic-level/sports/08/16/22/pba-reyes-tnt-welcome-much-needed-break-before-finals/entertainment/08/16/22/seth-fedelin-drops-mv-for-comeback-single-kundi-ikaw