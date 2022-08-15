MULTIMEDIA
Anti-dengue drive ahead of school opening
Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 15 2022 03:43 PM
A personnel from the San Juan Health Department conducts a misting operation against dengue in Barangay Corazon de Jesus, San Juan City on Monday. According to the health department, San Juan has the lowest number of dengue cases in Metro Manila with 83 cases since January of this year, but its anti-dengue clean-up and misting drive continues ahead of next week's opening of classes.
