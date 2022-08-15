MULTIMEDIA

Anti-dengue drive ahead of school opening

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

A personnel from the San Juan Health Department conducts a misting operation against dengue in Barangay Corazon de Jesus, San Juan City on Monday. According to the health department, San Juan has the lowest number of dengue cases in Metro Manila with 83 cases since January of this year, but its anti-dengue clean-up and misting drive continues ahead of next week's opening of classes.