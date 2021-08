Sudden downpour causes flooding in Manila

MULTIMEDIA

Flooding after thunderstorm in Manila

ABS-CBN News

Vehicles navigate gutter deep flood along Taft Avenue in Manila after a sudden downpour due to a localized thunderstorm on Sunday afternoon. A Low Pressure Area was spotted at 155 km Southeast of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan (16.8°N, 122.9°E) at 3PM according to weather bureau PAGASA.

