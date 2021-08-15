Overcapacity at Sta. Ana Hospital

MULTIMEDIA

Sta. Ana Hospital reaches full capacity

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Patients stay at tents outside Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila amid overcapacity on Sunday. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno announced last August 12 that the Manila Infectious Disease Control Center housed in Sta. Ana Hospital has reached full capacity but gave assurance that other hospitals in the city are ready to accommodate COVID-19 cases.