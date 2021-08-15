Overcapacity at Sta. Ana Hospital

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Sta. Ana Hospital reaches full capacity Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 15 2021 09:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Patients stay at tents outside Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila amid overcapacity on Sunday. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno announced last August 12 that the Manila Infectious Disease Control Center housed in Sta. Ana Hospital has reached full capacity but gave assurance that other hospitals in the city are ready to accommodate COVID-19 cases. Read More: COVID19 Sta. Ana Hospital coronavirus full capacity over capacity Manila Infectious Disease Control Center /spotlight/08/15/21/the-world-must-not-look-away-as-the-taliban-sexually-enslaves-women-and-girls/overseas/08/15/21/haitians-scramble-to-rescue-survivors-from-quake/overseas/08/15/21/malaysia-pm-muhyiddin-to-resign-on-monday-reports/overseas/08/15/21/pope-francis-urges-dialogue-in-afghanistan/video/news/08/15/21/pinoy-olympic-medalists-kumasa-rin-sa-sayawan-social-media