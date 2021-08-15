MULTIMEDIA

Hazy morning in Mabini, Batangas as vog observed in Taal

Danny Ocampo, ABS-CBN News

Locals go fishing as haze envelopes Janao Bay in Mabini, Batangas early Sunday morning. Vog was observed over Taal Volcano and its vicinity a day after Taal’s main crater generated plumes 2,000 meters high, with Sulfur dioxide emission averaging 9,025 tons per day on August 14, according to an update released by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS-DOST).