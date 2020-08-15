Home  >  News

Some assembly required

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 15 2020 02:29 PM | Updated as of Aug 15 2020 03:07 PM

A man assists his fellow tricycle driver in assembling a face shield outside a mall in Quezon City on Saturday. The Department of Transportation issued Memorandum Circular No. 2020-14 requiring all land, sea and air travelers using public transportation to wear face shields starting August 15 as an added precaution against COVID-19. 

