MULTIMEDIA

Praying for an end to COVID-19

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 15 2020 03:56 PM

Catholics pray outside Quiapo Church at noon on Saturday in line with the call of Catholic bishops to pray 10 Hail Marys every day at 12 noon for healing and the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. The nationwide campaign starts on Aug. 15, the feast of the Assumption, and ends on Sept. 15, the feast of Our Lady of Sorrows.

Filipino faithful asked to pray 10 Hail Marys a day for COVID-19 healing