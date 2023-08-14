MULTIMEDIA

Marcos, Duterte lead Brigada Eskwela in Manila

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte paint school chairs as they lead the first day of Brigada Eskwela at the V. Mapa High School in Manila on Monday. The clean-up drive, which will run from August 14-19, aims to prepare more than 47,678 public schools around the country for the August 29 class opening.