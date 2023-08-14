Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Keeping hydrated as heat index rise

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 14 2023 05:59 PM

Keeping hydrated as heat index rise

A man sells bottled water on top of the Mabini Bridge (Nagtahan) Manila on Monday. Weather bureau PAGASA advised the public to take extreme caution with heat index in Metro Manila forecast to reach between 39 to 40 degrees.

Read More:  heat index   PAGASA   extreme caution  