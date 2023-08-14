Home > News MULTIMEDIA Keeping hydrated as heat index rise Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 14 2023 05:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A man sells bottled water on top of the Mabini Bridge (Nagtahan) Manila on Monday. Weather bureau PAGASA advised the public to take extreme caution with heat index in Metro Manila forecast to reach between 39 to 40 degrees. Read More: heat index PAGASA extreme caution /overseas/08/14/23/ambag-ng-mga-kabataan-kinilala-sa56th-asean-day-celebration/entertainment/08/14/23/best-of-opm-at-kpop-sanib-pwersa-sa-ph-music-festival/entertainment/08/14/23/nadine-lustre-mum-on-jeffrey-ohs-immigration-issue/business/08/14/23/pogo-fled-philippines-without-paying-p22-billion-pagcor/news/08/14/23/china-dared-to-reveal-who-made-promise-about-ayungin