QC school kicks off Brigada Eskwela

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 14 2023 02:46 PM

Brigada Eskwela at Pinyahan Elementary School

A worker conducts mosquito fogging and misting at the Pinyahan Elementary School in Quezon City to kick of the week-long Brigada Eskwela 2023 activities on Monday. Parents, teachers and volunteers participated during the clean-up drive with the theme "Bayanihan at Pagtutulungan" in preparation for the August 29 class opening. 

