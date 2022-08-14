The challenge of keeping the Dolomite beach clean

MULTIMEDIA

Rainy days and Manila’s Dolomite beach

ABS-CBN News

People visit the Dolomite beach which is littered with marine debris from Manila bay, Sunday. The Department of Public Works and Highways recently confirmed reports that 3 drainage system leading to the Manila Bay Dolomite area - Padre Faure drainage, Remedios Drainage, at Estero de San Antonio were closed to make way for renovations, which will benefit the dolomite beach. Residents cited the project as one of the causes of the recent flooding along Roxas boulevard and adjacent streets.