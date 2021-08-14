Muntinlupa places 5 areas under ‘extreme quarantine’

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Muntinlupa brings goods to areas placed ‘extreme localized community quarantine’ George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 14 2021 03:52 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Barangay Tunasan officials deliver boxes of goods to locked down residents in one of the 5 areas Muntinlupa City placed under “extreme localized community quarantine” due to the high COVID-19 attack rates in the areas. Muntinlupa is one of the 54 areas under the highest COVID-19 alert level mentioned by the health department in a public briefing, Saturday as hospitals reach critical to full capacity due to the continued stream of virus infections. DOH places 54 areas under highest COVID-19 alert as new infections stretch hospitals No agreement among Metro Manila mayors on extended ECQ, says MMDA chief Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Muntinlupa extreme localized community quarantine ECQL COVID aid /business/08/14/21/rollback-sa-presyo-ng-petrolyo-asahan-sa-agosto-17/video/news/08/14/21/alamin-ospital-o-quarantine-kung-may-covid-19/sports/08/14/21/pvl-madayag-rues-compact-sked-hopes-for-better-system/entertainment/08/14/21/angel-neil-share-story-behind-simple-wedding-ceremony/news/08/14/21/trak-sumalpok-sa-bahay-tricycle-sa-antipolo-6-sugatan