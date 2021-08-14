Muntinlupa places 5 areas under ‘extreme quarantine’

MULTIMEDIA

Muntinlupa brings goods to areas placed ‘extreme localized community quarantine’

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Barangay Tunasan officials deliver boxes of goods to locked down residents in one of the 5 areas Muntinlupa City placed under “extreme localized community quarantine” due to the high COVID-19 attack rates in the areas. Muntinlupa is one of the 54 areas under the highest COVID-19 alert level mentioned by the health department in a public briefing, Saturday as hospitals reach critical to full capacity due to the continued stream of virus infections.