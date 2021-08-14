Claretian nuns, seminarians receive COVID-19 shots

MULTIMEDIA

Claretian nuns, seminarians assigned to PH inoculated against COVID-19

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A Claretian nun from Vietnam assigned to the Philippines has her photo taken after receiving the first dose of Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Quezon City on Saturday. The Food and Drug Administration on Friday sought to allay vaccine efficacy fears as it said only 167 people, or less than 1 percent out of the country’s total number of vaccinated individuals, contracted COVID-19 even after full vaccination, adding there is no vaccine with 100 percent efficacy.