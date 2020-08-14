Home > News MULTIMEDIA Mourning a brother Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 14 2020 04:20 PM | Updated as of Aug 14 2020 04:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Wigna Echanis Mendoza, sister of slain peasant leader and former National Democratic Front of the Philippines peace consultant Randall Echanis, uses her mobile phone to record updates as she mourns her brother at the Funeraria Nacional on Araneta Avenue in Quezon City on Friday. Echanis was killed by unknown assailants in the early morning of August 10. Police claim no signs of forced entry in apartment of slain Anakpawis leader Read More: Randall Echanis Randy Echanis human rights killing wake multimedia multimedia photos