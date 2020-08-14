MULTIMEDIA

Mourning a brother

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Wigna Echanis Mendoza, sister of slain peasant leader and former National Democratic Front of the Philippines peace consultant Randall Echanis, uses her mobile phone to record updates as she mourns her brother at the Funeraria Nacional on Araneta Avenue in Quezon City on Friday. Echanis was killed by unknown assailants in the early morning of August 10.