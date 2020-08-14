Home  >  News

Mourning a brother

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 14 2020 04:20 PM | Updated as of Aug 14 2020 04:42 PM

Wigna Echanis Mendoza, sister of slain peasant leader and former National Democratic Front of the Philippines peace consultant Randall Echanis, uses her mobile phone to record updates as she mourns her brother at the Funeraria Nacional on Araneta Avenue in Quezon City on Friday. Echanis was killed by unknown assailants in the early morning of August 10.

