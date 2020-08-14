Home > News MULTIMEDIA Health workers distribute free medicine in Caloocan Aaron Favila, AP Photo Posted at Aug 14 2020 07:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Health workers distribute free medicine to residents living in an area placed under stricter lockdown measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Caloocan on Friday. The capital and outlying provinces is still under lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. COVID-19 cases in PH breach 150,000 Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 PPE< health workers chicken lockdown multimedia multimedia photos