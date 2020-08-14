Home  >  News

Health workers distribute free medicine in Caloocan

Aaron Favila, AP Photo

Posted at Aug 14 2020 07:39 PM

Health workers distribute free medicine to residents living in an area placed under stricter lockdown measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Caloocan on Friday. The capital and outlying provinces is still under lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases.

