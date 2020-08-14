Home > News MULTIMEDIA Consultant for peace, victim of violence Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 14 2020 12:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Protesters gather at the Commission on Human Rights Diokno Park in Quezon City on Friday to demand justice for slain peasant leader and NDF peace consultant Randy Echanis who was killed inside his home in Novaliches. The commission has also started investigating allegations of wrongdoing by the police regarding its handling of the case. Read More: echanis human rights killing police CHR protest multimedia multimedia photos