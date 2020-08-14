MULTIMEDIA

Consultant for peace, victim of violence

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Protesters gather at the Commission on Human Rights Diokno Park in Quezon City on Friday to demand justice for slain peasant leader and NDF peace consultant Randy Echanis who was killed inside his home in Novaliches. The commission has also started investigating allegations of wrongdoing by the police regarding its handling of the case.