MULTIMEDIA

Brisk sales of face shields

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 14 2020 01:20 PM | Updated as of Aug 14 2020 01:50 PM

Director Levi Facundo (center) of the Manila City Bureau of Permits inspects the sale of face shields at the Divisoria Market in Manila on Friday after receiving complaints that some businesses in Manila sell face shields for P100 each. The national government is expected to mandate the use of face shields in public in the coming days.