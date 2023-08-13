MULTIMEDIA
PH Army taps idle camp lands for food production
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 13 2023 02:11 PM
A member of the Philippine Army harvests okra at the eight-hectare Hardin ng Lunas of the Philippine Army Armor Division in Camp O’Donnell, Capas, Tarlac on Sunday. The “Water-is-Life Project,” initiated by the Tarlac Heritage Foundation, grows a variety of vegetables, fruit-bearing and non-fruit-bearing trees, as well as Bamboo orchards to develop idle camp lands and make them productive for the benefit of military personnel and their dependents.
