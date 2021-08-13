Sta. Ana hospital nears full capacity for COVID-19 cases

MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: Sta. Ana hospital in Manila nears full capacity for COVID-19 cases

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A patient breathes with the help of oxygen at the premises of Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila on Friday. Several hospitals in Metro Manila announced reaching full capacity or nearing full capacity as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the region and adjacent provinces.