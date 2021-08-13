Sta. Ana hospital nears full capacity for COVID-19 cases

Home > News MULTIMEDIA LOOK: Sta. Ana hospital in Manila nears full capacity for COVID-19 cases Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 13 2021 01:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A patient breathes with the help of oxygen at the premises of Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila on Friday. Several hospitals in Metro Manila announced reaching full capacity or nearing full capacity as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the region and adjacent provinces. Mga ospital na full capacity na para sa COVID-19 cases, nadadagdagan pa Read More: COVID19 coronavirus full capacity hospital capacity Sta. Ana Hospital Manila /video/news/08/13/21/sa-marinduque-may-ilang-namatay-sa-tahanan-dahil-sa-covid/entertainment/08/13/21/callalily-this-band-team-up-for-new-single-bahala-na/business/08/13/21/jailed-samsung-chief-released-on-parole/business/08/13/21/microsoft-protests-amazon-win-of-big-us-cloud-contract/life/08/13/21/filipino-mit-graduate-who-got-perfect-gpa-asserts-math-can-reduce-pandemic-impacts