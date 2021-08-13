Mega vax site in Paranaque to inoculate 15,000 daily

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Solaire ICTSI Foundation Inc. Vaccine Center aims to inoculate 15,000 a day George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 13 2021 04:52 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A motorist receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday at the Solaire ICTSI Foundation Inc. Vaccine Center located at the Bagong Nayong Pilipino in Parañaque City, which aims to vaccinate 15,000 individuals per day. The National Task Force Against COVID-19 on Friday said the Philippines' daily average vaccination rate stood at 519,828, with total doses administered at over 26.6 million. Almost 12.2 million Filipinos fully vaccinated vs COVID-19 - gov't task force Read More: coronavirus COVID19 coronavirus vaccine COVID19 vaccine Solaire ICTSI Foundation Inc. Vaccine Center Bagong Nayon Pilipino vaccine site /video/news/08/13/21/p5k-na-ayuda-hiling-ng-manggagawa-ngayong-ecq/overseas/08/13/21/weekend-voter-registration-sa-singapore-binuksan-ng-ph-embassy/overseas/08/13/21/ship-breaks-apart-off-japan-coast-crew-safe/overseas/08/13/21/pinay-cook-nagbibigay-ayuda-sa-mga-homeless-sa-new-zealand/business/08/13/21/inflation-likely-to-remain-elevated-in-2021-bsp