Solaire ICTSI Foundation Inc. Vaccine Center aims to inoculate 15,000 a day

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 13 2021 04:52 PM

Mega vax site in Paranaque to inoculate 15,000 daily

A motorist receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday at the Solaire ICTSI Foundation Inc. Vaccine Center located at the Bagong Nayong Pilipino in Parañaque City, which aims to vaccinate 15,000 individuals per day. The National Task Force Against COVID-19 on Friday said the Philippines' daily average vaccination rate stood at 519,828, with total doses administered at over 26.6 million. 

