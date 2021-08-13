COVID-19 vaccinations continue as cases surge

MULTIMEDIA

Vaccinations continue as PH logs 2nd highest daily count of fresh COVID-19 cases

Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

A health worker prepares to vaccinate a tricycle driver with Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine in a shopping mall's parking lot used as a drive-thru vaccination site in Quezon City on Friday.. The Philippines on Friday recorded its second highest daily jump in cases since the start of the pandemic at 13,177 new infections, while deaths reached almost 300, the third highest fatality count since the pandemic began.