Vaccinations continue as PH logs 2nd highest daily count of fresh COVID-19 cases

Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

Posted at Aug 13 2021 06:25 PM | Updated as of Aug 13 2021 06:26 PM

COVID-19 vaccinations continue as cases surge

A health worker prepares to vaccinate a tricycle driver with Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine in a shopping mall's parking lot used as a drive-thru vaccination site in Quezon City on Friday.. The Philippines on Friday recorded its second highest daily jump in cases since the start of the pandemic at 13,177 new infections, while deaths reached almost 300, the third highest fatality count since the pandemic began. 

