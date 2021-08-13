Home  >  News

LGUs strengthen vaccination efforts as COVID-19 cases rise

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 13 2021 03:09 PM

Administering second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

A health worker prepares as residents queue to receive their second dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 jabs at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Quezon City on Friday. Metro Manila LGUs have strengthened vaccination efforts in a bid to protect residents from an infection surge driven by the highly infectious COVID-19 Delta variant. 

