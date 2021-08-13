Administering second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Home > News MULTIMEDIA LGUs strengthen vaccination efforts as COVID-19 cases rise ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 13 2021 03:09 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A health worker prepares as residents queue to receive their second dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 jabs at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Quezon City on Friday. Metro Manila LGUs have strengthened vaccination efforts in a bid to protect residents from an infection surge driven by the highly infectious COVID-19 Delta variant. Read More: COVID19 coronavirus COVID19 vaccine Astra Zeneca Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Quezon City /overseas/08/13/21/chinese-boats-head-to-schina-sea-for-fishing-season/spotlight/08/13/21/indonesian-parents-grieve-for-child-covid-19-victims/video/news/08/13/21/sa-marinduque-may-ilang-namatay-sa-tahanan-dahil-sa-covid/entertainment/08/13/21/callalily-this-band-team-up-for-new-single-bahala-na/business/08/13/21/jailed-samsung-chief-released-on-parole