Home > News

MULTIMEDIA

Selling beyond borders during coronavirus lockdowns

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 13 2020 06:38 PM

A vegetable vendor holds a weighing scale as a woman checks her purchase behind a barricade at a residential area under lockdown in Quezon City on Thursday. The Department of Health said that "granular lockdowns" will be implemented in Metro Manila and nearby provinces if the modified enhanced community quarantine is lifted next week as scheduled.

After MECQ, granular lockdowns will 'safeguard' Metro Manila - DOH

Duterte to announce new community quarantine classifications on Aug. 17