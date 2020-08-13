MULTIMEDIA

Selling beyond borders during coronavirus lockdowns

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A vegetable vendor holds a weighing scale as a woman checks her purchase behind a barricade at a residential area under lockdown in Quezon City on Thursday. The Department of Health said that “granular lockdowns” will be implemented in Metro Manila and nearby provinces if the modified enhanced community quarantine is lifted next week as scheduled.