San Juan frontliners receive cash incentives

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A health worker submits her requirements to avail of the one-time financial incentive from the city government of San Juan on Thursday, August 13. City medical frontliners will receive P5,000 from the local government while non-medical frontliners from the PNP, the Bureau of Fire Protection, City Hall, and barangays involved in the peace and order sectors will receive P3,000.