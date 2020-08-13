MULTIMEDIA

Making a splash after a downpour in Quezon City

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Motorists navigate a flooded portion of Aurora Boulevard in Quezon City on Thursday after a downpour. Weather bureau PAGASA said that Metro Manila and other parts of the country may experience cloudy skies and localized rainshowers brought by the Intertropical Convergence Zone and localized thunderstorms.