Calibrated lockdown in Parañaque

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Members of the local barangay health unit patrol the streets to make sure the lockdown at Barangay San Martin De Porres in Parañaque City is implemented on Thursday. Some parts of the barangay are under calibrated containment and mitigation after more than a hundred cases were identified out of the 1,644 active COVID-19 cases in Paranaque City.