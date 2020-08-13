Home > News MULTIMEDIA Calibrated lockdown in Parañaque Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 13 2020 01:29 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Members of the local barangay health unit patrol the streets to make sure the lockdown at Barangay San Martin De Porres in Parañaque City is implemented on Thursday. Some parts of the barangay are under calibrated containment and mitigation after more than a hundred cases were identified out of the 1,644 active COVID-19 cases in Paranaque City. Read More: coronavirus covid19 Paranaque lockdown quarantine Martin de Porres multimedia multimedia photos