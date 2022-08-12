Youths rally vs mandatory ROTC

MULTIMEDIA

Rally on International Youth Day rejects mandatory ROTC

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Members of Youth-Sentro (Samahan ng mga Nagkakaisa at Progresibong Manggagawa) appeal to the government to recognize the fundamental rights and freedoms of the youth as well as prioritize its welfare during a picket rally outside the National Youth Commission office in Quezon City, in observance of International Youth Day on Friday. The group rejected a proposal to make Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) mandatory citing other ways to instill discipline through organizing, service learning, community building and participation in governance.