Youths rally vs mandatory ROTC

MULTIMEDIA
Rally on International Youth Day rejects mandatory ROTC
Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 12 2022 12:12 PM | Updated as of Aug 12 2022 12:27 PM
Members of Youth-Sentro (Samahan ng mga Nagkakaisa at Progresibong Manggagawa) appeal to the government to recognize the fundamental rights and freedoms of the youth as well as prioritize its welfare during a picket rally outside the National Youth Commission office in Quezon City, in observance of International Youth Day on Friday. The group rejected a proposal to make Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) mandatory citing other ways to instill discipline through organizing, service learning, community building and participation in governance.
- /overseas/08/12/22/barrister-says-hk-domestic-worker-telling-pack-of-lies-about-rape
- /news/08/12/22/cebu-dancing-inmates-are-back
- /business/08/12/22/samsung-boss-gets-presidential-pardon-justice-minister
- /sports/08/12/22/gilas-3x3-team-receives-cash-incentives
- /news/08/12/22/department-of-migrant-workers-mandated-to-prioritize-ofw-protection