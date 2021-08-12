'Vaccine Express' for transport workers

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Transport workers queue for COVID-19 vaccine Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 12 2021 04:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Delivery and transport workers queue to receive the COVID-19 vaccine shot at the 'Vaccine Express,' a drive-thru vaccination initiative under the Office of the Vice President, in a mall parking lot in Quezon City on Thursday. The 2-day initiative aims to vaccinate jeepney, tricycle drivers and delivery riders in support of Quezon City’s effort to expand its vaccination drive. 5,000 essential workers sa transport sector babakunahan sa vaccine express ng OVP sa Novaliches Read More: COVID19 coronavirus COVID19 vaccine Vaccine Express Office of the Vice President Quezon City transport workers /news/08/12/21/comelec-green-lights-reactivation-of-senior-pwd-voters/business/08/12/21/restore-liberties-to-vaccinated-says-travel-giant/life/08/12/21/kris-aquinos-mystery-man-who-is-mel-sarmiento/life/08/12/21/dont-forget-to-blink-expert-shares-tips-for-gadget-use-amid-remote-learning/business/08/12/21/lucky-me-maker-h1-income-declines-but-sales-rise