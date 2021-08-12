Home  >  News

Transport workers queue for COVID-19 vaccine

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 12 2021 04:50 PM

'Vaccine Express' for transport workers

Delivery and transport workers queue to receive the COVID-19 vaccine shot at the 'Vaccine Express,' a drive-thru vaccination initiative under the Office of the Vice President, in a mall parking lot in Quezon City on Thursday. The 2-day initiative aims to vaccinate jeepney, tricycle drivers and delivery riders in support of Quezon City’s effort to expand its vaccination drive.

