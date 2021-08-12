Strengthening aviation security at PH airports

MULTIMEDIA
PNP-Aviation Security group strengthens capacity
Raoul Esperas, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 12 2021 11:39 AM
Members of the elite anti-hijacking and anti-terrorist unit of the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group Special Operations Unit (PNP-ASG-SOU) participate in firearm proficiency training at the PNP Aviation Security group firing range in Pasay City on Wednesday. The training aims to familiarize and prepare the team for different scenarios on aircraft assault hostage taking, active shooter and terrorist threats within the airport complex.
