Strengthening aviation security at PH airports

PNP-Aviation Security group strengthens capacity

Raoul Esperas, ABS-CBN News

Members of the elite anti-hijacking and anti-terrorist unit of the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group Special Operations Unit (PNP-ASG-SOU) participate in firearm proficiency training at the PNP Aviation Security group firing range in Pasay City on Wednesday. The training aims to familiarize and prepare the team for different scenarios on aircraft assault hostage taking, active shooter and terrorist threats within the airport complex.