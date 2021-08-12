Manila distributes health kits to elderly residents

MULTIMEDIA

Manila elderly receive ' COVID-19 senior supplemental kit'

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A barangay official in Tondo shows the contents of a " COVID-19 senior supplemental kit" to a bed-ridden man, one of Manila’s 150,000 senior citizens, on Thursday. The kit, which the Manila LGU has been providing to residents even before the enhanced community quarantine, contains 400g of supplemental milk and a box of vitamins.