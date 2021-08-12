Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Manila elderly receive ' COVID-19 senior supplemental kit'

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 12 2021 08:12 PM

Manila distributes health kits to elderly residents

A barangay official in Tondo shows the contents of a " COVID-19 senior supplemental kit" to a bed-ridden man, one of Manila’s 150,000 senior citizens, on Thursday. The kit, which the Manila LGU has been providing to residents even before the enhanced community quarantine, contains 400g of supplemental milk and a box of vitamins.

Read More:  Manila   senior citizens   elderly   milk   vitamins   COVID-19 Senior Supplemental Kit: Alalay sa Buhay   coronavirus   COVID19  