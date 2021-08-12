Home  >  News

COVID-19 vaccination continues as govt aims to meet target

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 12 2021 05:12 PM | Updated as of Aug 12 2021 06:51 PM

COVID-19 vaccination continues in Pasay

A man is inoculated against COVID-19 at the giga vaccination center located at SM MOA's Galeon dome in Pasay City on Thursday. Malcañang on Thursday said the Philippines has fully vaccinated at least 12 million people against the virus, less than 20 percent of the government’s 70 million target by the end of the year to achieve herd immunity and safely reopen the economy. 

 

