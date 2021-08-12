COVID-19 vaccination continues in Pasay

Home > News MULTIMEDIA COVID-19 vaccination continues as govt aims to meet target Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 12 2021 05:12 PM | Updated as of Aug 12 2021 06:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A man is inoculated against COVID-19 at the giga vaccination center located at SM MOA's Galeon dome in Pasay City on Thursday. Malcañang on Thursday said the Philippines has fully vaccinated at least 12 million people against the virus, less than 20 percent of the government’s 70 million target by the end of the year to achieve herd immunity and safely reopen the economy. 12 million now fully vaccinated vs COVID-19 in PH, says Palace says as Delta threat grow Read More: coronavirus COVID19 coronavirus vaccine COVID19 vaccine vaccination SM MOA SM MOA giga vaccination center giga vaccination center Galeon Dome /business/08/12/21/restore-liberties-to-vaccinated-says-travel-giant/life/08/12/21/kris-aquinos-mystery-man-who-is-mel-sarmiento/life/08/12/21/dont-forget-to-blink-expert-shares-tips-for-gadget-use-amid-remote-learning/business/08/12/21/lucky-me-maker-h1-income-declines-but-sales-rise/news/08/12/21/tips-para-iwas-labo-ang-mata-ng-mga-estudyante