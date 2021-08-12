Borongan Cathedral opens for COVID-19 vaccination

MULTIMEDIA

COVID-19 vaccination at Borongan Cathedral

Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News

Health workers administer Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to a resident inside the Borongan Cathedral in Eastern Samar on Thursday. The local government has allocated 560 doses prioritizing senior citizens (A2), those with comorbidities (A3) and economic frontliners (A4). Around 59,000 residents have already received their first dose, while 31,000 completed their second dose, according to Eastern Samar Provincial Health Office.