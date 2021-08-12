Additional cash aid released for Laguna, Bataan and NCR

MULTIMEDIA

Additional cash aid for Laguna, Bataan and NCR

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Residents receive cash aid at the barangay covered court in Pamplona Uno, Las Pińas City on Thursday. President Duterte approved on Thursday an additional P368 million to the P10.89 billion funds earlier released for distribution as cash aid to affected residents of Metro manila during the 2-week lockdown. Another P3.4 billion will be released to help residents in Laguna and Bataan, which were recently placed under enhanced community quarantine with the rise of COVID-19 cases.