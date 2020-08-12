Home > News MULTIMEDIA Violators lectured on quarantine protocols Aaron Favila, AP Posted at Aug 12 2020 11:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A police officer hands out reminders to residents rounded up for violating quarantine protocols in Quezon City on Wednesday. The residents were recorded and given lectures on community quarantine protocols before they were released as the capital and outlying provinces undergo another lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 COVID-19 violators Quezon City quarantine multimedia multimedia photos