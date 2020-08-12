Home  >  News

How much is your face shield?

Department of Trade and Industry Undersecretary Ruth B. Castelo inspects prices of face shields at a medical supplies store in Bambang, Manila Wednesday. The trade department is currently coordinating with the health department in setting a suggested retail price for face shields after IATF recommended its mandatory use for commuters.
 

