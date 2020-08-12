Home > News MULTIMEDIA How much is your face shield? ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 12 2020 01:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Department of Trade and Industry Undersecretary Ruth B. Castelo inspects prices of face shields at a medical supplies store in Bambang, Manila Wednesday. The trade department is currently coordinating with the health department in setting a suggested retail price for face shields after IATF recommended its mandatory use for commuters. Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus face shield DTI suggested retail price multimedia multimedia photo