Face masks distribution for Rizal residents

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A resident receives personal protective equipment and a hygiene kit during the launch of C.O.D.E., or the Coordinated Operations to Defeat Epidemic, organized by the government’s COVID response team and the provincial government of Rizal at the Ynares Center, Ynares Compound, Antipolo City on Wednesday. Members of IATF-EID led by the DOH distributed the face masks to financially-challenged communities to help prevent spread of COVID-19 in Rizal, which has recorded 1,416 cases, as of Aug. 11.