Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Boosting immunity in Makati

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 12 2020 05:47 PM

Boosting immunity in Makati

Health workers administer flu and pneumonia vaccines to 71-year-old Pedro Martinezas in Barangay Pembo, Makati City as part of their community vaccination drive, on Wednesday. The city government is giving its residents, particularly the vulnerable sectors, with free flu and pneumonia vaccines in a move to strengthen immunity against the coronavirus.

Read More:  COVID-19   coronavirus   immunity   community vaccination program   Makati   flu and pneumonia vaccines     