Home > News MULTIMEDIA Boosting immunity in Makati George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 12 2020 05:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Health workers administer flu and pneumonia vaccines to 71-year-old Pedro Martinezas in Barangay Pembo, Makati City as part of their community vaccination drive, on Wednesday. The city government is giving its residents, particularly the vulnerable sectors, with free flu and pneumonia vaccines in a move to strengthen immunity against the coronavirus. Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus immunity community vaccination program Makati flu and pneumonia vaccines