MULTIMEDIA

Boosting immunity in Makati

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Health workers administer flu and pneumonia vaccines to 71-year-old Pedro Martinezas in Barangay Pembo, Makati City as part of their community vaccination drive, on Wednesday. The city government is giving its residents, particularly the vulnerable sectors, with free flu and pneumonia vaccines in a move to strengthen immunity against the coronavirus.